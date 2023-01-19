During the COVID lockdown, longtime Blur guitarist Graham Coxon got together with singer-songwriter and former Pipettes member Rose Elinor Dougall to start a new project. Coxon and Dougall called their band the WAEVE, and they announced their existence last year. Next month, the WAEVE will release the self-titled debut album that they recorded with James Ford, and we’ve already posted the early singles “Something Pretty,” “Can I Call You,” “Drowning,” and “Kill Me Again.” Today, we get another one.

“Over And Over,” the WAEVE’s latest, isn’t a Nelly and Tim McGraw cover. For that matter, it’s also not a Hot Chip cover. Instead, it’s a lush and zoned-out original that sprawls over six minutes. Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall share the lead vocals, harmonizing together in an unconventional way. Coxon also adds some saxophone. I get some Paul McCartney Ram vibes from this one. Check it out below.

The WAEVE is out 2/3 on Transgressive Records. Pre-order it here.