The WAEVE – “Over And Over”

New Music January 19, 2023 10:08 AM By Tom Breihan
0

The WAEVE – “Over And Over”

New Music January 19, 2023 10:08 AM By Tom Breihan
0

During the COVID lockdown, longtime Blur guitarist Graham Coxon got together with singer-songwriter and former Pipettes member Rose Elinor Dougall to start a new project. Coxon and Dougall called their band the WAEVE, and they announced their existence last year. Next month, the WAEVE will release the self-titled debut album that they recorded with James Ford, and we’ve already posted the early singles “Something Pretty,” “Can I Call You,” “Drowning,” and “Kill Me Again.” Today, we get another one.

“Over And Over,” the WAEVE’s latest, isn’t a Nelly and Tim McGraw cover. For that matter, it’s also not a Hot Chip cover. Instead, it’s a lush and zoned-out original that sprawls over six minutes. Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall share the lead vocals, harmonizing together in an unconventional way. Coxon also adds some saxophone. I get some Paul McCartney Ram vibes from this one. Check it out below.

The WAEVE is out 2/3 on Transgressive Records. Pre-order it here.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Nick Cave Responds To ChatGPT Attempt To “Write A Song In The Style Of Nick Cave”

4 days ago 0

Rick Rubin Explains His Process On 60 Minutes: “I Have No Technical Ability And I Know Nothing About Music”

2 days ago 0

boygenius Announce New Album The Record: Hear Three Songs

2 days ago 0

Lana Del Rey Pushes Back Album, Shares New Artwork And Tracklist

6 days ago 0

Frank Ocean “Is Again Interested In More Durational Bodies Of Work” Per Cryptic Message On Back Of Blonded Posters

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest