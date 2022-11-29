In February, Blur’s Graham Coxon and Rose Elinor Dougall (the Pipettes) will release their debut album as the WAEVE. They’ve shared “Something Pretty,” “Can I Call You,” and “Drowning” from it already, and today the pair are back with a fourth single, “Kill Me Again.”

Featuring atonal saxophone accents from Coxon, “Kill Me Again” has the duo trading verses over a steady, mid-tempo beat and shadowy synths. “It’s not in the words you’re singing/ It’s not in the things you do/ We fight for our lives/ Beneath the silent moon,” they intone.

As the pair explain, the track “explores the feeling of non being or the sensation of shape shifting during intense pleasure, the battle of light to exist within the universe as it becomes increasingly influenced by dark forces.” They continued: “It’s a celebration of sexual agency and the power generated by the physical merging of entities, the power that brings into being and how it will overcome evil…”

Listen below.

The WAEVE is out 2/3 via Transgressive Records.