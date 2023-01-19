Metallica – “Screaming Suicide”

New Music January 19, 2023 6:56 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Metallica – “Screaming Suicide”

New Music January 19, 2023 6:56 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

In April, Metallica will release one of our Most Anticipated Albums Of 2023, 72 Seasons. The metal masters have already released lead single “Lux Æterna,” and now they’re sharing another album track, “Screaming Suicide,” which comes with a video directed by Tim Saccenti.

“‘Screaming Suicide’ addresses the taboo word of suicide,” the band wrote in a statement. “The intention is to communicate about the darkness we feel inside. It’s ridiculous to think we should deny that we have these thoughts. At one point or another, I believe most people have thought about it. To face it is to speak the unspoken. If it’s a human experience, we should be able to talk about it. You are not alone.”

Watch below.

72 Seasons is out 4/14 on Metallica’s own Blackened label.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Nick Cave Responds To ChatGPT Attempt To “Write A Song In The Style Of Nick Cave”

4 days ago 0

Rick Rubin Explains His Process On 60 Minutes: “I Have No Technical Ability And I Know Nothing About Music”

2 days ago 0

boygenius Announce New Album The Record: Hear Three Songs

2 days ago 0

Lana Del Rey Pushes Back Album, Shares New Artwork And Tracklist

6 days ago 0

Frank Ocean “Is Again Interested In More Durational Bodies Of Work” Per Cryptic Message On Back Of Blonded Posters

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest