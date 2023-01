Joey Bada$$ is still promoting his third studio album, last year’s 2000, which came out over the summer. Since then, he joined Montreal indie band Men I Trust on Fallon and has been booked to perform at Governors Ball next June. For now, Joey is participating in Like A Version, where he’s covering Mos Def’s “UMI Says,” which originally appeared on 1999’s Black On Both Sides. Watch Joey’s funk-flecked cover below.