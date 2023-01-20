Miya Folick – “Get Out Of My House”

New Music January 20, 2023 10:11 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

It was just last September that LA singer/singwriter Miya Folick released her 2007 EP, which featured bedroom-pop gems like “Bad Thing,” “Nothing To See,” “Ordinary,” and “Oh God.” Today, Folick is announcing her sophomore album, Roach, which will be out in May and follows her 2018 debut, Premonitions.

Along with the news is a lead single, “Get Out Of My House,” which comes with a lo-fi and looping video. “It’s about a person, but it’s also about a certain bad habit and a certain bad feeling,” Folick says. “‘Get them all out of the house,’ is what I’m saying. It is absolutely an exorcism.”

Listen to “Get Out Of My House” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Oh God”
02 “Bad Thing”
03 “Get Out of My House”
04 “Nothing To See”
05 “Drugs Or People”
06 “Mommy”
07 “2007”
08 “Cockroach”
09 “Tetherball”
10 “Cartoon Clouds”
11 “So Clear”
12 “Ordinary”
13 “Shortstop”

Roach is out 5/26 via Nettwerk. Folick also scored the upcoming film Cora Bora.

