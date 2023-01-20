Earlier this week, the great Detroit rapper Boldy James was hospitalized after a serious car accident. Boldy sustained broken vertebrae and orthopedic injuries, and he had to go through extensive neck surgery. After being initially placed in intensive care, Boldy was pronounced stable. Since then, we haven’t heard any updates on Boldy’s condition. Somehow, though, he has a whole new album out today.

On any given Friday, there’s a decent chance that a new Boldy James album will come falling out of the sky. The man is the most prolific force on the rap internet, and he’s spent the past few years cranking out insane amounts of new music. Even more impressive, that music is always good. The best Boldy James music is just breathtaking, and the worst is still extremely listenable. Boldy likes to record entire albums with individual producers, and those albums come out so quickly that they can be difficult to process. Just over a month ago, Boldy and the Italian producer Cuns released Be That As It May. Today, another Boldy album has arrived with basically no advance warning.

Boldy James recorded his new album Indiana Jones with producer RichGains, who is one half of the production duo Blended Babies and who’s also done extensive work with Freddie Gibbs. Indiana Jones has a bunch of guest appearances from Cool Kids member Sir Michael Rocks and from an unfamiliar-to-me singer named Jonathan Chapman. I’m on my first listen right now, but Indiana Jones sounds really good. The RichGains production style is sample-based and psychedelic, and it works just right with Boldy’s low-key, authoritative flow-state. I don’t give every new Boldy James album the time that it deserves, but I’m going to be listening to this one a lot. Stream it below.

The self-released Indiana Jones is out now. Don’t take Boldy James for granted.