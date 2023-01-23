The singer-songwriter Heather Woods Broderick has announced a new album, Labyrinth, her proper follow-up to 2019’s Invitation. “Blood Runs Through Me,” the song she shared last fall, appears on it, and today she’s put out a gliding new song called “Crashing Against The Sun.”

“‘Crashing Against The Sun’ is about coming to terms with the realities of today, and moving through the present with a presence of mind and recognition of all the possibilities the future holds,” she said in a statement. “It’s about what we cling to as reassurance or validation in our world, and how these things are often fleeting. The song illustrates a curiosity as to how those same sentiments can also have dual existence and present positivity. The subtleties of existence are full of variability. Our experience can often feel redundant, but uniqueness lies in the details. Essentially, time flies, enjoy the ride.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “As I Left”

02 “I Want To Go”

03 “Admiration”

04 “Crashing Against The Sun”

05 “Wandering”

06 “Wherever I Go”

07 “Tiny Receptors”

08 “Blood Run Through Me”

09 “Seemed A River”

10 “What Does Love Care”

Labyrinth is out 4/7 via Western Vinyl.