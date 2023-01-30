Yves Tumor – “Echolalia”

Last fall, Yves Tumor released a new single, “God Is A Circle,” their first material since 2021’s The Asymptotical World. The track continued down the glammy rock path they started with Heaven To A Tortured Mind and it made our best songs of the week list.

Today, Yves Tumor has announced a new album, which was teased last week with a billboard in Los Angeles featuring an unfortunate typo. The album is called Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds) and it will be out on March 17. It was produced by Noah Goldstein and mixed by Alan Moulder. We’re getting a new single today, “Echolalia,” which comes with a video directed by Jordan Hemingway that was inspired by Gulliver’s Travels.

Watch and listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “God Is A Circle”
02 “Lovely Sewer”
03 “Meteora Blues”
04 “Interlude”
05 “Parody”
06 “Heaven Surrounds Us Like A Hood”
07 “Operator”
08 “In Spite Of War”
09 “Echolalia”
10 “Fear Evil Like Fire”
11 “Purified By The Fire”
12 “Ebony Eye”

Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds) is out 3/17 via Warp. Pre-order it here. Tickets for the Yves Tumor tour go on sale 10AM local time this Friday — dates and details here.

