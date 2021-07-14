With last year’s transcendent Heaven To A Tortured Mind, Yves Tumor completed their transition from noteworthy underground electronic musician to futuristic glam-rocker extraordinaire. Last month’s new single “Jackie” kept that same energy. And now it turns out the song is the opening track for an EP that continues the evolution of one of the most fascinating musical artists out there. The Asymptotical World, out now, features “Jackie” plus five more tracks, including a duet with NAKED called “Tuck.” Stream it below.

<a href="https://yves-tumor.bandcamp.com/album/the-asymptotical-world-ep">The Asymptotical World EP by Yves Tumor</a>

The Asymptotical World is out now on Warp.