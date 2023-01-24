Buzzy Los Angeles singer/songwriter Blondshell (aka Sabrina Teitelbaum) announced her self-titled debut album today. Produced by Yves Rothman, Blondshell is coming April 7 via Partisan Records and features lead single “Joiner” (also out today), plus the already released tracks “Olympus,” “Kiss City,” “Sepsis,” and “Veronica Mars.”

Opening up about “Joiner,” which has a video directed by Alex Thurmond, Teitelbaum says: “I was listening to a lot of Britpop when I wrote this song. A lot of those bands (the Verve, Pulp, Suede, Blur, etc.) channeled dark subject matter, drugs, and all this dirty stuff, but with a fun acoustic guitar under it. I was listening to the Replacements, too. That’s what this song was inspired by sonically. I wanted it to feel like you’re watching HBO, where even though it’s heavy, it’s still a good time.”

Listen to and watch “Joiner” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Veronica Mars”

02 “Kiss City”

03 “Olympus”

04 “Salad”

05 “Sepsis”

06 “Sober Together”

07 “Joiner”

08 “Tarmac”

09 “Dangerous”

TOUR DATES:

01/24 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Club*

01/25 – Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD*

01/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer*

01/28 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall*

01/29 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club*

01/31 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat*

02/01 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle*

02/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West*

02/04 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East*

02/06 – Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room HOB*

02/07 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s*

02/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom*

02/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theater*

02/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater*

03/13-18 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/22-26 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival

05/11 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape Festival

05/13 – Paris, France @ Point Éphémère

05/14 – Tourcoing, France @ Le Grand Mix

05/15 – Cologne, Germany @ Helios37

05/17 – Berlin, Germany @ Privatclub

05/18 – Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow Skybar

05/19 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ London Calling Festival

05/20 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

05/24 – London, UK @ Moth Club

05/25 – Manchester, UK @ YES

05/26 – Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

05/27 – London, UK @ Wide Awake Festival

05/30 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Festival

06/06 – Madrid, Spain @ Primavera Festival

* with Suki Waterhouse

Blondshell is out 4/7 via Partisan Records. Pre-order it here.