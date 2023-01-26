Ghost – “Spillways” (Feat. Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott)

The Swedish band Ghost might dress up in black metal-style corpsepaint, but they’ve always been way more of a harmony-heavy arena-rock band in spirit. In recent years, Ghost have become an arena-rock band in practice, too — big enough that Papa Emeritus IV is out here throwing out the first pitch at baseball games. Now Ghost have released a new version of “Spillways,” one of the singles from their 2022 LP Impera, that features guest vocals from Def Leppard frontman and arena-rock king Joe Elliott.

Joe Elliott has recorded vocals for a version of “Spillways” that’s coming out as a 7″ single next month. Elliott also shows up in a webisode that’s part of Ghost’s long-running series. In the video, Elliott goes into an electric-shock trance when he tries to sing “Spillways” in a Dublin karaoke bar. In a press release, Elliott says:

Impera was my favorite rock album of 2022… I found out along the way that Tobias is a bit of a fan of DL, so I guess it was inevitable we’d both find out about each other! Once we’d been introduced to the idea of working together it just snowballed organically and I’m thrilled that I got to sing on what is my favorite song from that album!

Below, check out the new version of “Spillways,” the song’s original video, and the webisode with Joe Elliott.

Ghost’s Seven Inches Of Satanic Panic single is out 2/10.