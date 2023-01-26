Another Pantera Concert Has Been Canceled After Backlash

News January 26, 2023 10:24 AM By James Rettig
Last year, Pantera reunited and performed for the first time in over 21 years. The new version of the group consists of Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, with the new additions of Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante that took over for deceased brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul.

So far, the regrouped Pantera have been attached to quite a few rock festivals and have announced a number of shows, both in the States and abroad. But earlier this week two German festivals dropped them from their lineups after other artists expressed concerns about Anselmo’s history of racist remarks.

Now, concert promoters in Vienna have announced that they’ve canceled a scheduled Pantera concert that was set to take place in the Austrian city this May, as part of the band’s European tour. “All tickets can be returned where they were purchased,” they wrote in a statement on social media, per Blabbermouth. “Thank you for your understanding.” They did not offer a reason for the cancelation, but coming on the heels of the German cancelations, it’s not too hard to connect the dots.

