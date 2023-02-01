Westerman has announced his sophomore album, An Inbuilt Fault, his follow-up to 2020’s Your Hero Is Not Dead. The London born, Athens, Greece-based musician recorded it with Big Thief’s James Krivchenia and some other musicians out in Los Angeles. He previewed it last fall with “Idol; RE-run,” which landed on our best songs of the week list, and today he’s back with another single, “CSI: Petralona.”

In a statement, Westerman said:

I had the riff for the song and left it lying around with a bunch of other bits and pieces. A friend told me that Tom Waits has this image of having a musical junk drawer of old parts that you haven’t found anything to do with. It came from there. I went to Greece for a month to scope out if I wanted to move here, and a friend encouraged me to write about this strange day I had there. The lyrics were immediate. It’s presented on the album as it was first written. It’s the most autobiographical song on the record.

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Give”

02 “Idol; RE-run”

03 “I, Catullus”

04 “CSI: Petralona”

05 “Help Didn’t Help At All”

06 “A Lens Turning”

07 “Take”

08 “An Inbuilt Fault”

09 “Pilot Was A Dancer”

TOUR DATES:

05/06 San Diego, CA @ Casbah

05/07 San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

05/09 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

05/10 Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

05/14 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

05/16 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

05/17 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

05/19 Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

05/20 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

05/21 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

05/23 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/24 Philadelphia, PA @Johnny Brenda’s

05/26 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

05/27 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room

05/28 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

05/30 Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub

05/31 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

6/02 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

6/03 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

An Inbuilt Fault is out 5/5 via Partisan Records.