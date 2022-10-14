The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

05

Ted Leo - "Too Bright Window"

<a href="https://tedleo.bandcamp.com/album/for-coit-and-killie-ep">For Coit and Killie EP by Ted Leo</a>

Ted Leo’s new surprise EP For Colt And Killie kicks off with a throwback to the Pharmacists’ glory days. Leo’s newer work is sometimes stripped-down and chilled-out, but “Too Bright Window” races along with so much nervous energy that it feels like it might burst into flames at any moment. His knack for impeccable melody remains intact, as does his ability to escalate those hooks into rousing falsetto wails. “Some folks see how easy living should be/ I can’t see, I can’t see,” he sings when all that potential energy goes kinetic. “Some folks see how to make a living easy/ Not me; it’s not me.” It’s a lament about the broken systems facing working people — maybe working musicians in particular — and it basically proves its own point by existence in such a state of excellence without much prospect of a living wage in return. —Chris