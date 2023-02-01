The Seattle band TV Star has members who have played with heavy-hitters like Regional Justice Center and Militarie Gun, but the music that they make is soft and sweet, inspired by psych and dreamy rock music. Later this month, they’re releasing their debut EP, Hallucinate Me, after a couple years building up stray singles. Today, they’re sharing a new song, “Room,” which is breezy and billowing and glides along on some majestic vibes and a floaty, impassioned vocal from bandleader Ashlyn Nagel. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Song 159”

02 “Room”

03 “In-Between”

04 “Leaving (You)”

05 “Trigger Itch”

06 “Frayed”

LIVE DATES:

02/05 Tacoma, WA @ Hammerhead House w/ Militarie Gun, Spiritual Cramp, Supercrush

02/17 Seattle, WA @ Cherry Pit

02/18 Portland, OR @ Show Bar

02/19 San Francisco, CA @ Makeout Room

02/20 San Jose, CA @ Playback Studios

02/21 Los Angeles, CA @ Genghis Cohen

02/22 Las Vegas , NV @ TBA

02/23 Fresno, CA @ Sour Milk

02/24 Corvallis, OR @ Interzone

The Hallucinate Me EP is out 2/17 via Painterman Records. Pre-order it here.