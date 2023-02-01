TV Star – “Room”
The Seattle band TV Star has members who have played with heavy-hitters like Regional Justice Center and Militarie Gun, but the music that they make is soft and sweet, inspired by psych and dreamy rock music. Later this month, they’re releasing their debut EP, Hallucinate Me, after a couple years building up stray singles. Today, they’re sharing a new song, “Room,” which is breezy and billowing and glides along on some majestic vibes and a floaty, impassioned vocal from bandleader Ashlyn Nagel. Check it out below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Song 159”
02 “Room”
03 “In-Between”
04 “Leaving (You)”
05 “Trigger Itch”
06 “Frayed”
LIVE DATES:
02/05 Tacoma, WA @ Hammerhead House w/ Militarie Gun, Spiritual Cramp, Supercrush
02/17 Seattle, WA @ Cherry Pit
02/18 Portland, OR @ Show Bar
02/19 San Francisco, CA @ Makeout Room
02/20 San Jose, CA @ Playback Studios
02/21 Los Angeles, CA @ Genghis Cohen
02/22 Las Vegas , NV @ TBA
02/23 Fresno, CA @ Sour Milk
02/24 Corvallis, OR @ Interzone
The Hallucinate Me EP is out 2/17 via Painterman Records. Pre-order it here.