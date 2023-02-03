Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

The 65th annual Music’s Biggest Night™ is happening at the Crypto.com Arena on Sunday and we will have to report on it, so I hope you will join us. It’s my daughter’s birthday that day and she does not want me to work so we’ll see how that goes. If you’ll need some liquid courage, you know what to do…

Take a shot if:

Trevor Noah makes a TikTok joke

Trevor Noah makes a Kanye joke

Trevor Noah makes a Ticketmaster joke

There are more than three Paramount+ commercials

Someone throws food at Harry Styles

Machine Gun Kelly wears something wacky

Taylor Swift mouths along to every song from the audience

Beyoncé thanks Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Someone mispronounces Måneskin

Down the whole bottle if Jack Harlow wins Best Rap Album.

