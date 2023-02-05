Peter Gabriel is gearing up to release i/o, his first new album of original material since 2002’s Up. We’ve heard “Panopticom” from it so far, and today he’s back with a new single, “The Court,” put out on a Sunday to coincide with this month’s full moon.

“I had this idea for ‘the court will rise’ chorus, so it became a free-form, impressionistic lyric that connected to justice, but there’s a sense of urgency there,” Gabriel noted in a statement. He continued:

A lot of life is a struggle between order and chaos and in some senses the justice or legal system is something that we impose to try and bring some element of order to the chaos. That’s often abused, it’s often unfair and discriminatory but at the same time it’s probably an essential part of a civilised society. But we do need to think sometimes about how that is actually realised and employed.

As with his first single, Gabriel is sharing different mixes of the same track. “I quite like this idea of the multiple mix approach because for most artists it’s the process, not the product, that is most important,” he said. “In some ways, I’m trying to open up the process a little more for those that are interested.”

Right now, he’s put out the “Dark-Side Mix” version of “The Court”; a “Bright-Side” and an “Atmos In-Side” mix will follow. Listen below.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CoSBxSxqERF/?igshid=MWI4MTIyMDE=

i/o still doesn’t have an exact release date, but it will be out later this year. Gabriel heads out on tour in support of it starting in May.