Grammys 2023: Watch Stevie Wonder Lead Motown Tribute With Smokey Robinson & Chris Stapleton

On Friday night, MusiCares threw its annual Person Of The Year gala, where Motown legends Smokey Robinson (who recently announced his first new album in almost a decade, Gasms) and Motown Records founder Berry Gordy were honored. Then, on Sunday night, the 2023 Grammys recreated the experience by throwing a little Motown performance live at the Crypto.com Arena. Led by Stevie Wonder, who sang the Temptations’ “The Way You Do The Things You Do,” Smokey himself took the stage to perform “Tears Of A Clown.”

Later, Wonder took over, and with an assist from Chris Stapleton, performed his 1973 classic “Higher Ground.” Watch footage of the crew’s performance below.

Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson gives a Mowtown tribute at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/GjQGcEsSy5 — Leon Carrington (@LeonCarrington) February 6, 2023

Ben Affleck would rather be anywhere else than front row at the #Grammys2023 watching Stevie Wonder crush Higher Ground pic.twitter.com/82GwqZneNW — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) February 6, 2023

Stevie Wonder is the greatest living musician of our time. 🔥 Period. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/3OE3UgxW0o — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) February 6, 2023