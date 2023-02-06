Grammys 2023: Watch Stevie Wonder Lead Motown Tribute With Smokey Robinson & Chris Stapleton

Grammys 2023: Watch Stevie Wonder Lead Motown Tribute With Smokey Robinson & Chris Stapleton

On Friday night, MusiCares threw its annual Person Of The Year gala, where Motown legends Smokey Robinson (who recently announced his first new album in almost a decade, Gasms) and Motown Records founder Berry Gordy were honored. Then, on Sunday night, the 2023 Grammys recreated the experience by throwing a little Motown performance live at the Crypto.com Arena. Led by Stevie Wonder, who sang the Temptations’ “The Way You Do The Things You Do,” Smokey himself took the stage to perform “Tears Of A Clown.”

Later, Wonder took over, and with an assist from Chris Stapleton, performed his 1973 classic “Higher Ground.” Watch footage of the crew’s performance below.

