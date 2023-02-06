Tony Visconti Says Harry Styles Isn’t Worthy Of Shining David Bowie’s Shoes
Harry Styles won Album Of The Year last night at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, where he also performed his hit single “As It Was.” Tony Visconti, David Bowie’s close collaborator, was one of the few watching the Recording Academy’s ceremony, and he had a visceral reaction to Styles’ anointment in the Grammys sphere.
On his Facebook account, Visconti wrote: “What’s the difference between the Grammys and Las Vegas? Nothing!” And then followed it up with the burn: “Someone just told me that Harry Styles is the new Bowie? From what I saw tonight he’s not worthy of shining his shoes.”
Ouch.
Styles’ Harry’s House also won Best Pop Vocal Album in addition to Album Of The Year. He was nominated for but didn’t win four other awards this year.