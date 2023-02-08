Indigo De Souza — Artist To Watch and one of the Best New Bands Of 2021 — has announced her new album, All Of This Will End. The follow-up to her 2021 breakthrough, Any Shape You Take, will be out April 28 via Saddle Creek and comes with a debut single, “Younger & Dumber,” which has a self-directed music video.

Opening up about “Younger & Dumber,” De Souza says:

“Younger and Dumber” is a flood beam of my emotional and spiritual human experience. My growing up defeated by a world brutally littered with trash, violence and grief, and somehow finding beauty, purpose, and boundless love existing in the same place. This song felt really emotionally intense for me when I wrote it. I was sitting in my house and it kind of flowed right to me as if it had already been written by some other force. A lot of the lyrics are a nod to the idea that your experiences make you who you are. I endured some heavy darkness and dysfunction when I was a teenager. But if I hadn’t been through those things, I wouldn’t be who I am now. When you’re young, you don’t know any better, but you learn from your experiences, and then you become somebody who’s been alive and learning. It’s also about how heartbreaking that is; to start as a child with vivid curiosity, innocent imagination and joy, and for the world to end up being kind of brutal to be a part of. This song is a love letter to everyone’s inner child. No one can prepare us for how insane it is to be alive. How many times we will have to rise from the ashes and what courage it will take.

She adds of the video, which features costumes designed by De Souza and her mother, plus a mask designed by Henry Shearon:

I took psilocybin for the shoot. I have a very specific way of dancing when I’m on mushrooms. The movements feel like electricity rising up from the earth through ancient networks of mycelium. It feels like the trees and plants are moving my body for me and I am just surrendering. It feels so clear to me now more than ever, how important it is to unabashedly embody my truest spirit. Because I am not special, and I’m fleeting, and it feels like it’s my purpose to help mobilize others to come home to themselves. To wake from our societal sleepwalk and consider the importance in creating deep connection within community and relationships. To find a preciousness in the time we have and the earth we’re nourished by. To see nature in all its primordial magic, as something to learn from and grow with. Something to protect.

“All Of This Will End feels more true to me than anything ever has,” De Souza adds of her latest album, which she recorded with her band at Asheville’s Drop Of Sun Studios with producer and engineer Alex Farrar. “Up until recently, my life felt chaotic. Now, so much of the chaos is behind me. I have an incredible community, I love where I live, and I’m surrounded by truly incredible people who are dedicated to deep connection and joy. My music feels like it’s coming from a centered place of reflection.”

Watch and listen to “Younger & Dumber” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Time Back”

02 “You Can Be Mean”

03 “Losing”

04 “Wasting Your Time”

05 “Parking Lot”

06 “All Of This Will End”

07 “Smog”

08 “The Water”

09 “Always”

10 “Not My Body”

11 “Younger & Dumber”

TOUR DATES:

03/01 – Savannah, GA @ Lodge of Sorrows

03/03 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Festival

03/11 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

03/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

03/14-17 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/18 – Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips (Southside Spillover)

03/19 – Houston, TX @ Secret Group

05/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court Block Party

05/17 – Madison, WI @ The Majestic

05/18 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/19 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

05/20 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

05/22 – Boston, MA @ The Royale

05/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

05/24 – New York City, NY @ Webster Hall

05/26 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

05/30 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

05/31 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

06/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

06/03 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

08/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at West River State Park *

08/15 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *

08/17 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

08/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland *

08/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

08/24 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield *

08/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *

08/27 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

08/30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *

08/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

09/01 – Del Mar, CA @ The Sound *

09/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brookly Bowl *

09/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

09/09 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera *

09/10 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

* supporting Sylvan Esso

All Of This Will End will be out 4/28 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.