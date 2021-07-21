Indigo De Souza – “Hold U”

Indigo De Souza – “Hold U”

Charlie Boss

New Music July 21, 2021 10:47 AM By Chris DeVille

Preternaturally vulnerable Asheville singer-songwriter and newly minted Artist To Watch Indigo De Souza is preparing to follow up her excellent 2018 debut I Love My Mom with her first album for Saddle Creek, Any Shape You Take. The title is fitting for an artist whose music veers all over the indie landscape, from folk-tinged rock to R&B-tinged pop. Today she’s following the new album’s bleak, hard-charging lead single “Kill Me” with something bright and celebratory.

New single “Hold U” pumps the positivity with tender lyrics like “I will hold you/ It’s gonna be alright” and “You are the best thing, and I’ve got it.” The music is ebullient and lightly funky, and the video — directed by Honey Simone and Garnet Fisher — matches the vibe with some communal affection. Here’s what De Souza has to say about it:

I wanted to write about a really simple kind of love that isn’t necessarily romantic, but that is just about holding space for other people to fully express themselves and to feel celebrated. Just simply seeing someone in their humanity and loving them. We are constantly evolving and we only truly have space to process our lives openly if we feel safe and are encouraged to love ourselves and celebrate our bodies. I am really blessed with the sense of community that I have in my life, and I wanted to highlight that in this video. Community is the purest kind of magic and can heal so much trauma and pain. We all just want to feel truly held by the people around us!

Watch below.

Any Shape You Take is out 8/27 on Saddle Creek.

