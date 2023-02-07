On Friday, Paramore will release This Is Why, the band’s long-awaited follow-up to 2017’s After Laughter. They’ve played a bunch of live shows over the past few months, and they’ve got a whole lot coming up — an arena tour with Bloc Party and Foals, opening dates on some of Taylor Swift’s stadium shows, a bunch of festivals. But last night was different. The band played the album-release show for This Is Why at Ryman Auditorium, the home of the Grand Ole Opry and the most storied venue in their Nashville hometown. And they made sure the show was special.

Paramore opened last night’s show with “This Is Why,” the title track from their new album. Near the end, they also played the new song “Running Out Of Time.” They haven’t released that one as a single, so this was the first time, leaks aside, that anyone got to hear that one. On first listen, the song is Paramore in full-on pop mode, rocking over a disco-adjacent thump and really bringing the sticky melodies. Here’s a fan-made video of that song:

During last night’s show, Paramore also played a couple of recent singles, “C’est Comme Ça” and “The News,” live for the first time. Here’s “The News”:

In the middle of the set, Hayley Williams also did an absolutely charming solo-acoustic segment, which she doesn’t often do. First, she did “In The Mourning,” a song that Paramore released as part of their Singles Club series in 2011. Introducing the song, Williams said that the song “means a lot to the story of Paramore.” Williams also said that wanted to play it but that her bandmate Zac Farro didn’t know it: “I was like, ‘Bro, that’s ’cause it’s about you, man.'” During the song, Williams also worked in a bit of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” and let the crowd sing the last chorus back to her.

As a second solo-acoustic number, Hayley Williams also covered the late Loretta Lynn’s “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man).” Paramore played that song the first time that they played Ryman Auditorium in 2010, and they hadn’t performed it since. Here’s “In The Mourning” and “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)”:

And here’s last night’s setlist, via Setlist.fm:

01 “This Is Why”

02 “C’est Comme Ca” (live debut)

03 “That’s What You Get”

04 “Decode”

05 “Pool”

06 “Hard Times”

07 “Still Into You”

08 “Rose-Colored Boy (with a bit of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”)

09 “Brick By Boring Brick”

10 “I Caught Myself”

11 “In The Mourning” (Hayley Williams acoustic, first time since 2014, with a bit of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide”)

12 “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man) “(Loretta Lynn cover, Hayley Williams acoustic, first time since 2010)

13 “Boogie Juice”

14 “Told You So”

15 “The News” (live debut)

16 “Ain’t It Fun”

//////

17 “Caught In The Middle”

18 “Running Out Of Time (live debut)

19 “Misery Business” (with a bit of Cardi B’s “WAP”)

This Is Why is out 2/10 on Atlantic Records.