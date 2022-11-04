It’s Paramore season again. The Nashville greats will release their new album This Is Why early next year. They’re headlining emo festivals. They’re opening some of Taylor Swift’s stadium shows next year. And now Paramore are announcing their own arena tour and going on TV, reminding the world of why they’re such a big deal in the first place.

Last night, Paramore were the musical guests on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, and they ripped their way through “This Is Why,” the bright and vaguely funky title track from their forthcoming album. They ruled. No disrespect to the rest of the band but Hayley Williams is such a star. On Fallon, she was in full performer mode. Her voice sounded great, and she was always in motion — bouncing, wheeling, high-stepping. At one point, Williams straight-up did the running man. It’s good that Paramore are playing arenas next year. Hayley Williams belongs in arenas.

This morning, Paramore followed that performance by announcing a big North American arena tours. At various points, their openers will include fellow ’00s survivors Bloc Party and Foals, baby punks the Linda Lindas, and Australian singer Genesis Owusu. Below, check out the Fallon performance and Paramore’s tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

5/23 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *^

5/25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *^

5/27 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Festival

5/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *^

6/02 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *^

6/04 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse *^

6/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse *^

6/07 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *^

6/08 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *^

6/10 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *^

6/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paint Arena *^

6/13 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center *^

6/14 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live *^

7/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center +%

7/08 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena +%

7/09 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center +%

7/11 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center +%

7/13 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena +%

7/16 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena +

7/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum +

7/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center +

7/24 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena +%

7/25 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum +%

7/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena +%

7/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center +%

7/30 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center +%

8/02 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center +%

* with Bloc Party

+ with Foals

% with The Linda Lindas

^ with Genesis Owusu

This Is Why is out 2/10 on Atlantic Records