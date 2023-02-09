At the beginning of the year, M83 announced a new album, Fantasy, the proper follow-up to 2016’s Junk. At the time, we heard “Oceans Niagara” from it, which made our list of the best songs of that week. The album is out in full on March 17, but today the Anthony Gonzalez-led project has shared what they’re calling the first chapter of the album, aka the first six tracks. That’s five more new M83 tracks than we had yesterday.

“I wanted to be more present lyrically and vocally even if that was daunting at first,” Gonzalez said when he announced Fantasy. “I thought if I could achieve that, this album will be more personal than those that came before.”

Listen to Fantasy chapter 1 below.

<a href="https://ilovem83.bandcamp.com/album/fantasy">Fantasy by M83</a>

Fantasy is out 3/17 via Mute.