Stream Five More New Tracks From M83’s Fantasy

New Music February 9, 2023 12:51 PM By James Rettig
0

Stream Five More New Tracks From M83’s Fantasy

New Music February 9, 2023 12:51 PM By James Rettig
0

At the beginning of the year, M83 announced a new album, Fantasy, the proper follow-up to 2016’s Junk. At the time, we heard “Oceans Niagara” from it, which made our list of the best songs of that week. The album is out in full on March 17, but today the Anthony Gonzalez-led project has shared what they’re calling the first chapter of the album, aka the first six tracks. That’s five more new M83 tracks than we had yesterday.

“I wanted to be more present lyrically and vocally even if that was daunting at first,” Gonzalez said when he announced Fantasy. “I thought if I could achieve that, this album will be more personal than those that came before.”

Listen to Fantasy chapter 1 below.

Fantasy is out 3/17 via Mute.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Steve Albini Explains Why He Hates Steely Dan

3 days ago 0

Sweep The Leg Johnny’s Steve Sostak Dead At 49

2 days ago 0

Ranking The Performances At The 2023 Grammys

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Taylor Hicks’ “Do I Make You Proud”

2 days ago 0

Morrissey Claims He’s “Coming Around To The Belief” That Capitol Is Intentionally Sabotaging His New Album

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest