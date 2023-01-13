The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

05

Parannoul - "We Shine At Night"

Parannoul’s breakout album To See The Next Part Of The Dream was frenetic and unpredictable. Using a computer, the Seoul musician collided the signifiers of shoegaze, emo, and lo-fi bedroom rock to create a dizzying sonic soup that was as gleaming as it was inscrutable. Over the past couple years, the Parannoul universe has expanded by way of collaborations and side projects that have only further underlined the project’s digitized bids at sonic transcendence. “We Shine At Night” is one of the most tactile compositions they’ve released yet, the kind of shaggy rock song you could actually imagine hearing out in the world and not just blaring from laptop speakers. Or at least the first half does — before the fuzzy guitars slip away and we’re left with a chorus of voices that come together to hum along to what sounds like the crescendo of some song from the early aughts half-remembered. It’s the sort of atmosphere that Parannoul conjures up best: a communal, yearning nostalgia for a past that we haven’t been able to let go of. —James