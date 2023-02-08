Scowl – “Opening Night”

New Music February 8, 2023 12:05 PM By James Rettig
0

The Santa Cruz rock band Scowl are about to head out on a massive North American tour with Show Me The Body, Jesus Piece, Zulu, and TrippJones. Today, they’ve announced the Psychic Dance Routine EP, their follow-up to their 2021 debut album How Flowers Grow. It was produced by Will Yip, and they’re introducing it with the fearsomely catchy “Opening Night.”

“‘Opening Night’ is a song I’m particularly excited about because I really worked on this song’s structure with the boys in the band,” Scowl’s Kat Moss said in a statement. “I felt inspired by early 2000’s indie rock songs written by bands like The Strokes and Vampire Weekend.” Moss continued:

Lyrically this song takes a pretty literal stab at my experience of feeling jolted from stage to van, and back again, every single night. I also had experiences on tour where I was seeing faces in the crowd that belonged to people from my past, and it was pretty shocking.

Watch a video for “Opening Night” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Shot Down”
02 “Psychic Dance Routine”
03 “Wired”
04 “Opening Night”
05 “Sold Out”

The Psychic Dance Routine EP is out 4/7 via Flatspot Records.

James Rettig Staff

