Mike and Nate Kinsella — cousins who have pioneered underground music in bands like Cap’n Jazz, American Football, Joan Of Arc, and Make Believe — released their first two songs under a new project, LIES, last May. Now, the Kinsellas are announcing their self-titled debut album as LIES. It’ll be out later in March and features the lead single “Resurrection,” which comes with a music video directed by Atiba Jefferson.

“‘Resurrection’ is a celebration song about reawakening a part of the self that has been hidden away in hibernation,” shares Nate, who adds about the music video: “We used mirrors and some camera angle trickery to superimpose our heads onto the bodies of a couple of professional dancers, whose movements illustrate a kind of unselfconscious joy and freedom – feelings that maybe we have a hard time accessing, or tapping into. I hope the video transmits the sense of fun and liberation that we envisioned (and experienced!) when making it.”

Mike chimes in: “I’m not used to putting any gold-linings or much of any positive spin into my songs (there’s already enough of that garbage existing in the world), but writing about conquering whatever shame and guilt I have for whatever wants and desires I have, felt cathartic / almost therapeutic for me. The process of writing it and expressing the value in actually believing it has helped me feel more confident and assured with who I am and what I want (dare I say, ‘need’…).”

Listen to and watch “Resurrection” below.

TOUR DATES:

04/23 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

04/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

04/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

04/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club

04/30 – Washington, DC @ DC9

Lies is out 3/31 via Polyvinyl.