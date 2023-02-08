Camp Cope Break Up

Barely a year after releasing their 2022 album Running With The Hurricane (which followed 2018’s How To Socialise & Make Friends), Australia’s Camp Cope are breaking up. Posting a note to Instagram, the band said: “this is a special one – our LAST EVER Naarm/Melbourne show @brunswickmusicfest with the incredible @barkaa__ can’t think of a more fitting farewell x photo by @kanye_lens CAMP COPE 2015-2023.” They also shared the post in a story, adding: “RIP Camp Cope 2016-2023.”

Drummer Sarah Thompson followed up with a note on Twitter: “obv more to come, but for now, 4eva thanks to all the ppl who were there through the thick & thin. the music industry is a bin fire but that can be dealt with when you have the legends you all are keeping you sane. fire your manager, burn the joint down, morals over $. love x”

The band’s farewell notes are below.