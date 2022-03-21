Camp Cope – “Jealous”

Camp Cope are releasing their third full-length album, Running With The Hurricane, at the end of the week. They’ve shared “Blue” and the title track from it so far, and today they’re back with one more, “Jealous.” It’s a muddy strummer that’s all about getting some sick satisfaction in being led around. “Still got my collar on/ It used to choke me out,” Georgia Maq sings at one point. “I never really was into it, but I’m sentimental now.” Check it out below.

Running With The Hurricane is out 3/25 via Poison City Records/Run For Cover.