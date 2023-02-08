Lonnie Holley – “I Am A Part Of The Wonder” (Feat. Moor Mother)

The Alabama visual artist Lonnie Holley was a part of the so-called outsider art world for a long time before he made his way to music, working with artists like the Black Lips and Bradford Cox. Next month, Holley will follow 2021’s Broken Mirror, A Selfie Reflection, his collaborative album with Matthew E. White, with the new LP Oh Me Oh My. We’ve posted the album’s title track, which features Michael Stipe, and the album also has contributions from people like Bon Iver and Sharon Van Etten. On his newest single, Lonnie Holley links up with Moor Mother.

On “I Am Part Of The Wonder,” Lonnie Holley sings while Moor Mother interjects with spoken-word passages. The two of them take pride in belonging to a long, mystical lineage of Black art. Producer Jacknife Lee, who co-wrote the track with Lonnie Holley and Moor Mother, puts together a shifting, atmospheric track that nods to jazz and Afrobeat, and the song stretches out over six minutes. Check it out below.

Oh Me Oh My is out 3/10 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.

