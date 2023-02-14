Tame Impala Announce Lonerism 10 Year Anniversary Box Set

Dana Trippe

News February 14, 2023 2:40 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Tame Impala Announce Lonerism 10 Year Anniversary Box Set

Dana Trippe

News February 14, 2023 2:40 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Tame Impala’s masterful, massively influential sophomore album Lonerism turned 10 years old last fall, a milestone the band celebrated by performing the album in full at Desert Daze. (I was there; it was good.) Now, just as they did for debut album InnerSpeaker, Kevin Parker and company are releasing a deluxe 10th anniversary edition of Lonerism this spring. The 3xLP box set includes a 24-page booklet and pads out the original tracklist with unreleased Lonerism demos and assorted song sketches from the era. Check out the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
Side A:
“Be Above It”
“Endors Toi”
“Apocalypse Dreams”

Side B:
“Mind Mischief”
“Music To Walk Home By”
“Why Won’t They Talk To Me?”

Side C:
“Feels Like We Only Go Backwards”
“Keep On Lying”
“Elephant”

Side D:
“She Just Won’t Believe Me”
“Nothing That Has Happened So Far Has Been Anything We Could Control”
“Sun’s Coming Up”

Side E:
“Retina Show” (Unreleased Demo)
“Sidetracked Soundtrack” (Unreleased Demo)

Side F:
Assorted Sketches, 2010-2012

The Lonerism 10 Year Anniversary Box Set 5/26 on Interscope.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Patrick Mahomes Says Coach Andy Reid Threatened To Bench Any Chiefs Player Who Left The Locker Room To Watch Rihanna’s Halftime Show

12 hours ago 0

U2 Announce Achtung Baby Las Vegas Residency — Without Larry Mullen Jr.

2 days ago 0

Watch Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

2 days ago 0

Gorillaz Leader Damon Albarn Shares Piano Tribute To Trugoy From De La Soul

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Fergie’s “London Bridge”

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest