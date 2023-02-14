Tame Impala Announce Lonerism 10 Year Anniversary Box Set

Tame Impala’s masterful, massively influential sophomore album Lonerism turned 10 years old last fall, a milestone the band celebrated by performing the album in full at Desert Daze. (I was there; it was good.) Now, just as they did for debut album InnerSpeaker, Kevin Parker and company are releasing a deluxe 10th anniversary edition of Lonerism this spring. The 3xLP box set includes a 24-page booklet and pads out the original tracklist with unreleased Lonerism demos and assorted song sketches from the era. Check out the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

Side A:

“Be Above It”

“Endors Toi”

“Apocalypse Dreams”

Side B:

“Mind Mischief”

“Music To Walk Home By”

“Why Won’t They Talk To Me?”

Side C:

“Feels Like We Only Go Backwards”

“Keep On Lying”

“Elephant”

Side D:

“She Just Won’t Believe Me”

“Nothing That Has Happened So Far Has Been Anything We Could Control”

“Sun’s Coming Up”

Side E:

“Retina Show” (Unreleased Demo)

“Sidetracked Soundtrack” (Unreleased Demo)

Side F:

Assorted Sketches, 2010-2012

The Lonerism 10 Year Anniversary Box Set 5/26 on Interscope.