Tame Impala Announce Lonerism 10 Year Anniversary Box Set
Tame Impala’s masterful, massively influential sophomore album Lonerism turned 10 years old last fall, a milestone the band celebrated by performing the album in full at Desert Daze. (I was there; it was good.) Now, just as they did for debut album InnerSpeaker, Kevin Parker and company are releasing a deluxe 10th anniversary edition of Lonerism this spring. The 3xLP box set includes a 24-page booklet and pads out the original tracklist with unreleased Lonerism demos and assorted song sketches from the era. Check out the tracklist below.
TRACKLIST:
Side A:
“Be Above It”
“Endors Toi”
“Apocalypse Dreams”
Side B:
“Mind Mischief”
“Music To Walk Home By”
“Why Won’t They Talk To Me?”
Side C:
“Feels Like We Only Go Backwards”
“Keep On Lying”
“Elephant”
Side D:
“She Just Won’t Believe Me”
“Nothing That Has Happened So Far Has Been Anything We Could Control”
“Sun’s Coming Up”
Side E:
“Retina Show” (Unreleased Demo)
“Sidetracked Soundtrack” (Unreleased Demo)
Side F:
Assorted Sketches, 2010-2012
The Lonerism 10 Year Anniversary Box Set 5/26 on Interscope.