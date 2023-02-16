Steve Lacy Talks To Nardwuar About R. Stevie Moore, Youth Track, Raising Cane’s, & TikTok’s Sped-Up “Bad Habit”
Just weeks after performing at the 2023 Grammys with Thundercat, Steve Lacy got the Nardwuar interview treatment. Visiting Neptoon Records in Vancouver, Lacy talked to Nardwuar about his first guitar — “a Strat in a box set with an amp” — the inspiration he takes from DIY pioneer R. Stevie Moore, breaking long jump records in Youth Track, his favorite Raising Cane’s order (“I used to get really stoned [and get] a box combo, four chicken shrimps with fries”), TikTok’s sped-up version of his #1 hit “Bad Habit,” and more. Watch Lacy accept gifts (guitar pedals, vinyl) from Nardwuar below.