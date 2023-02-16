Just weeks after performing at the 2023 Grammys with Thundercat, Steve Lacy got the Nardwuar interview treatment. Visiting Neptoon Records in Vancouver, Lacy talked to Nardwuar about his first guitar — “a Strat in a box set with an amp” — the inspiration he takes from DIY pioneer R. Stevie Moore, breaking long jump records in Youth Track, his favorite Raising Cane’s order (“I used to get really stoned [and get] a box combo, four chicken shrimps with fries”), TikTok’s sped-up version of his #1 hit “Bad Habit,” and more. Watch Lacy accept gifts (guitar pedals, vinyl) from Nardwuar below.