Steve Lacy Talks To Nardwuar About R. Stevie Moore, Youth Track, Raising Cane’s, & TikTok’s Sped-Up “Bad Habit”

News February 15, 2023 9:51 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Steve Lacy Talks To Nardwuar About R. Stevie Moore, Youth Track, Raising Cane’s, & TikTok’s Sped-Up “Bad Habit”

News February 15, 2023 9:51 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Just weeks after performing at the 2023 Grammys with Thundercat, Steve Lacy got the Nardwuar interview treatment. Visiting Neptoon Records in Vancouver, Lacy talked to Nardwuar about his first guitar — “a Strat in a box set with an amp” — the inspiration he takes from DIY pioneer R. Stevie Moore, breaking long jump records in Youth Track, his favorite Raising Cane’s order (“I used to get really stoned [and get] a box combo, four chicken shrimps with fries”), TikTok’s sped-up version of his #1 hit “Bad Habit,” and more. Watch Lacy accept gifts (guitar pedals, vinyl) from Nardwuar below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Patrick Mahomes Says Coach Andy Reid Threatened To Bench Any Chiefs Player Who Left The Locker Room To Watch Rihanna’s Halftime Show

2 days ago 0

Gorillaz Leader Damon Albarn Shares Piano Tribute To Trugoy From De La Soul

3 days ago 0

U2 Announce Achtung Baby Las Vegas Residency — Without Larry Mullen Jr.

3 days ago 0

Morrissey Complains Capitol Is Promoting “Sam Smith’s ‘Satanism'” But Not His New Album

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Fergie’s “London Bridge”

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest