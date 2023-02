The Steve Lacy glow-up continues. Lacy broke through in a huge way with “Bad Habit” this year, topping the Hot 100, playing SNL, and careening onto the Grammys radar. Lacy’s Gemini Rights already won Best Progressive R&B Album earlier today, and he was up for both Song Of The Year and Record Of The Year for “Bad Habit.” He even got to perform that song on the show, with Thundercat on bass. Watch it below.

Now this is a another historic #Grammys moment. During Steve Lacy’s performance, Taylor Swift snuck over to talk to Harry Styles. They hug + talk for a long time over his table. pic.twitter.com/MX75UmcxJM — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 6, 2023