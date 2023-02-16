Record Store Day 2023 Release List Revealed

We just alerted you to a new Beach House EP dropping on Record Store Day, which reminds us: The full Record Store Day release slate is out!

This year’s spring event is going down April 23, 2023 at independent retailers around the world. Some of the more noteworthy releases include Taylor Swift’s folklore: the long pond studio sessions (as heard on the Disney+ special), an official release of the legendary Pearl Jam bootleg Give Way, Wilco’s Crosseyed Strangers: An Alternate Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s Return To The 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version, Björk’s The Fossora Remixes, an expanded edition of Tom Tom Club’s self-titled, Jonathan Richman’s Jonathan Goes Country, and the first ever vinyl pressing of Blur’s Present The Special Collectors Edition, among many others.

Also stocking RSD exclusive vinyl: The Doors! Dolly Parton! The Sisters Of Mercy! The Cure! RZA as Bobby Digital! David Byrne! Joan Jett! Carole King! Slum Village! Tori Amos! Madonna! The Ramones! Stevie Wonder! The Mars Volta! The Cranberries! Raphael Saadiq! The Rolling Stones! Paul McCartney! And as previously announced, US RSD ambassadors Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires are releasing The Sound Emporium EP.

View the full list here.

