Beach House finished rolling out a whole double LP a year ago, but it turns out there was still more music left over from the Once Twice Melody sessions. The five-song Become EP will be a Record Store Day exclusive first, with digital release to follow six days later and worldwide physical release in May. According to the band:

We didn’t think they fit in the world of OTM, but later realized they all fit in a little world of their own. To us, they are all kind of scuzzy and spacious, and live in the spirit realm. It’s not really where we are currently going, but it’s definitely somewhere we have been. We hope you enjoy these tunes, Alex and Victoria/Beach House.

TRACKLIST:

01 “American Daughter”

02 “Devil’s Pool”

03 “Holiday House”

04 “Black Magic”

05 “Become”

Become is out physically 4/22 on crystal-clear vinyl for Record Store Day, then 4/28 digitally, both via Sub Pop/Bella Union.