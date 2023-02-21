Watch Suede Cover Patti Smith’s “Because The Night” With The BBC Concert Orchestra

News February 21, 2023 2:19 PM By James Rettig
0

Watch Suede Cover Patti Smith’s “Because The Night” With The BBC Concert Orchestra

News February 21, 2023 2:19 PM By James Rettig
0

Last year, Suede released a new album, Autofiction, their first in four years and the latest entry in an impressive late-career creative renaissance.

They recently stopped by the BBC’s Maida Vale Studios to participate in what the network’s Radio 2 is calling “Piano Room Month,” where a bunch of artists are performing from the studio’s piano room with the BBC Concert Orchestra. This has resulted in performances from the likes of Jessie Ware and Suzanne Vega, just to name a couple.

The latest act to enter the studio is Suede. They opted to cover “Because The Night,” the enduring Bruce Springsteen co-write from the Patti Smith Group’s 1978 album Easter. Check it out below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Gorillaz Movie Canceled Amid Netflix Animation Purge, Says Damon Albarn

16 hours ago 0

King Gizzard Cancel Bluesfest Appearance In Protest Against Sticky Fingers Booking

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Justin Timberlake’s “My Love” (Feat. T.I.)

2 days ago 0

Roots Picnic 2023 Has Ms. Lauryn Hill, Diddy, Dave Chappelle, & Lil Uzi Vert

2 days ago 0

The 1975’s Matty Healy Shares Impersonation Of Yungblud

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest