Last year, Suede released a new album, Autofiction, their first in four years and the latest entry in an impressive late-career creative renaissance.

They recently stopped by the BBC’s Maida Vale Studios to participate in what the network’s Radio 2 is calling “Piano Room Month,” where a bunch of artists are performing from the studio’s piano room with the BBC Concert Orchestra. This has resulted in performances from the likes of Jessie Ware and Suzanne Vega, just to name a couple.

The latest act to enter the studio is Suede. They opted to cover “Because The Night,” the enduring Bruce Springsteen co-write from the Patti Smith Group’s 1978 album Easter. Check it out below.