Suede – “She Still Leads Me On”

New Music May 23, 2022 1:55 PM By James Rettig
0

Suede – “She Still Leads Me On”

New Music May 23, 2022 1:55 PM By James Rettig
0

Suede (or, as they’re still technically called on this side of the pond, the London Suede) have announced Autofiction, their ninth studio album and first since 2018’s The Blue Hour. The band’s longtime producer Ed Buller is back this time around, after sitting out for the last album, and they recorded it at Konk studios in London. “Autofiction is our punk record. No whistles and bells,” Brett Anderson said in a statement. “Just the five of us in a room with all the glitches and fuck-ups revealed; the band themselves exposed in all their primal mess.” Today, they’re sharing the album’s lead single “She Still Leads Me On” — check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “She Still Leads Me On”
02 “Personality Disorder”
03 “15 Again”
04 “The Only Way I Can Love You”
05 “That Boy On The Stage”
06 “Drive Myself Home”
07 “Black Ice”
08 “Shadow Self”
09 “It’s Always The Quiet Ones”
10 “What Am I Without You?”
11 “Turn Off Your Brain And Yell”

Autofiction is out 9/16 via BMG. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Porno For Pyros Will Play First Concert In 24 Years At Welcome To Rockville

5 days ago 0

Watch Porno For Pyros Reunite At Welcome To Rockville

1 day ago 0

Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst Walks Off Houston Show After Two Songs, Band Suggests Karaoke Instead

13 hours ago 0

Watch Grimes Debut New Song “Welcome To The Opera” During DJ Set At Electric Daisy Carnival

2 days ago 0

Welcome To Rockville Cancels Guns N’ Roses, Korn, & More Sets Due To Thunderstorms

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest