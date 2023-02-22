Last month, Everything But The Girl introduced their first new album in 24 years, Fuse, with the incredible lead single “Nothing Left To Lose,” which landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, they’re back with another new track from the album, the slow-building jam “Caution To The Wind.”

“Lyrically, ‘Caution to the Wind’ is a simple song about arrival and seizing the moment, so with the music we tried to capture the feeling of a perpetual point in time,” Tracey Thorn said in a statement. “I let the words quickly collapse and loop inside the production,” Ben Watt, her husband and EBTG’s other half, said. “The drums emerge and repeat, and everything then starts to unfold in cycles of anticipation and release. I guess it’s just classic nightclub tension and euphoria.”

Listen below.

Fuse is out 4/21 via Buzzin’ Fly Records/Virgin Music Group.