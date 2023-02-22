Everything But The Girl – “Caution To The Wind”

New Music February 22, 2023 9:51 AM By James Rettig
0

Everything But The Girl – “Caution To The Wind”

New Music February 22, 2023 9:51 AM By James Rettig
0

Last month, Everything But The Girl introduced their first new album in 24 years, Fuse, with the incredible lead single “Nothing Left To Lose,” which landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, they’re back with another new track from the album, the slow-building jam “Caution To The Wind.”

“Lyrically, ‘Caution to the Wind’ is a simple song about arrival and seizing the moment, so with the music we tried to capture the feeling of a perpetual point in time,” Tracey Thorn said in a statement. “I let the words quickly collapse and loop inside the production,” Ben Watt, her husband and EBTG’s other half, said. “The drums emerge and repeat, and everything then starts to unfold in cycles of anticipation and release. I guess it’s just classic nightclub tension and euphoria.”

Listen below.

Fuse is out 4/21 via Buzzin’ Fly Records/Virgin Music Group.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Gorillaz Movie Canceled Amid Netflix Animation Purge, Says Damon Albarn

1 day ago 0

King Gizzard Cancel Bluesfest Appearance In Protest Against Sticky Fingers Booking

2 days ago 0

The Rolling Stones Reportedly Prepping New Album Featuring Paul McCartney And Ringo Starr

20 hours ago 0

The Number Ones: Justin Timberlake’s “My Love” (Feat. T.I.)

2 days ago 0

Roots Picnic 2023 Has Ms. Lauryn Hill, Diddy, Dave Chappelle, & Lil Uzi Vert

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest