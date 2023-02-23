Foyer Red – “Plumbers Unite!”

If you’ve been following Brooklyn art-rock crew Foyer Red, you might remember how they got signed to Carpark Records late last year after releasing a series of one-off singles (“Flipper,” “Pickles,” “Pollen City“) and their 2021 debut EP, Zigzag Wombat. Today, Foyer Red are announcing their debut LP: Yarn The Hours Away will be out in May, features last December’s “Etc,” and was recorded at Figure8 Studios in Brooklyn with Jonathan Schenke. There’s also a jaunty, satisfyingly disjointed lead single, “Plumbers Unite!”

Here’s singer Elana Riordan on “Plumbers Unite!”:

My first few lines in this song reference a predetermined goal and the act of running in place; it places the character in a side-scroller video game. It’s the everyday grind taken literally but augmented in the context of a game with objectives, points, a finite amount of lives, etc. When the day is done however, the protagonist exits the simulation and ponders the sentience of the console, feeling strange about the possibility after several hours of manipulation. When I was little I was obsessed with my gamecube, but after entering cheat codes on my Harvest Moon game, I felt sooooooo guilty. I impulsively deleted my game data and later had recurring nightmares about my gamecube’s anger towards me, something I knew was unrealistic but felt so creepy and real.

Listen to “Plumbers Unite!” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Plumbers Unite!”

02 “Unwaxed Flavored Floss”

03 “Wetland Walk”

04 “A Barnyard Bop”

05 “Etc”

06 “Gorgeous”

07 “Blue Jazz”

08 “Pocket”

09 “Oh, David”

10 “Time Slips”

11 “Big Paws”

12 “Toy Wagon”

TOUR DATES:

03/09 – Durham, NC @ Duke Coffee House * (no kolezanka)

03/10 – Atlanta, GA @ 529 *

03/11 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement *

03/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Siberia w/ The Convenience

03/14-18 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/19 – Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves *

03/21 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas *

03/22 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe *

03/23 – Washington, DC @ Comet Ping Pong *

03/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie *

03/25 – Ridgewood, New York @ Tv Eye * (no kolezanka)

05/29 – Atlanta, GA @ 529 #

05/30 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar #

05/31 – Miami, FL @ Gramps #

06/02 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub #

06/04/ – Asheville, NC @ Static Age Records #

* = With Why Bonnie and koleżanka

# = With Deeper

Yarn The Hours Away is out 5/19 via Carpark Records.