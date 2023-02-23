R. Kelly Will Serve An Additional Year In Prison Following Chicago Federal Trial Sentence

A sentence has been handed down in the federal trial against R. Kelly in which he was found guilty on six of 13 counts of child sex crimes.

Today, per The New York Times, a judge sentenced R. Kelly to 20 years in prison for the charges, but those will be served concurrently with the 30 years that R. Kelly is already serving from the separate federal trial where he was found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking.

All told, that means R. Kelly will serve an additional year in prison due to these charges — 31 in total — which means that he would be eligible for release around the time he is 80 years old.