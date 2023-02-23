R. Kelly Will Serve An Additional Year In Prison Following Chicago Federal Trial Sentence

Antonio Perez - Pool via Getty Images

News February 23, 2023 2:10 PM By James Rettig

R. Kelly Will Serve An Additional Year In Prison Following Chicago Federal Trial Sentence

Antonio Perez - Pool via Getty Images

News February 23, 2023 2:10 PM By James Rettig

A sentence has been handed down in the federal trial against R. Kelly in which he was found guilty on six of 13 counts of child sex crimes.

Today, per The New York Times, a judge sentenced R. Kelly to 20 years in prison for the charges, but those will be served concurrently with the 30 years that R. Kelly is already serving from the separate federal trial where he was found guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking.

All told, that means R. Kelly will serve an additional year in prison due to these charges — 31 in total — which means that he would be eligible for release around the time he is 80 years old.

James Rettig Staff

MOST POPULAR

Gorillaz Movie Canceled Amid Netflix Animation Purge, Says Damon Albarn

3 days ago 0

The Rolling Stones Reportedly Prepping New Album Featuring Paul McCartney And Ringo Starr

2 days ago 0

King Gizzard Cancel Bluesfest Appearance In Protest Against Sticky Fingers Booking

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Justin Timberlake’s “My Love” (Feat. T.I.)

4 days ago 0

Roots Picnic 2023 Has Ms. Lauryn Hill, Diddy, Dave Chappelle, & Lil Uzi Vert

4 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest