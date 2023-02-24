UK synthpop greats Depeche Mode have now been a full-on legacy act for decades, but they’re still making new music. Next month, Depeche Mode will release Memento Mori, their first album since keyboardist Andy Fletcher died last year, and they’ll launch a global arena tour. Last night, Depeche Mode stopped by Stephen Colbert’s Late Show to give the world some idea of how that arena tour will look and sound.

On Colbert, Dave Gahan and Martin Gore, along with their backing band, played the Memento Mori single “Ghosts Again.” Gahan looked cool as hell, and his stentorian voice has not aged one bit. Gore definitely seems to feel whatever he’s performing. In an online bonus, Depeche Mode also knocked out “Personal Jesus,” the eternal classic from their perfect 1990 album Violator. (It’s not the first time that Depeche Mode have played that song in the Late Show studio; they already did it when David Letterman was the host.)

If you’re going to a Depeche Mode show in 2023, you’re probably going for hits like “Personal Jesus” rather than the new stuff, and you will be happy to learn that those tracks sound huge live, even in the context of an online bonus for a late-night show. Watch both performances below.

Memento Mori is out 3/24 on Venusnote/Columbia.