Depeche Mode will return next month with Memento Mori, their first album since 2017’s Spirit and the first since keyboardist Andy Fletcher’s death last year. The band, now officially just Dave Gahan and Martin Gore, has shared the new album’s lead single today. It’s called “Ghosts Again, and it’s… fantastic? Like better than I expected a latter-day Depeche Mode single to be?

The band agrees; in a press release, Gahan observes, “To me, ‘Ghosts Again’ just captures this perfect balance of melancholy and joy.” Gore adds, “It’s not often that we record a song that I just don’t get sick of listening to – I’m excited to be able to share it.”

Below, watch Anton Corbijn’s “Ghosts Again” video and check out Depeche Mode’s tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “My Cosmos Is Mine”

02 “Wagging Tongue”

03 “Ghosts Again”

04 “Don’t Say You Love Me”

05 “My Favourite Stranger”

06 “Soul With Me”

07 “Caroline’s Monkey”

08 “Before We Drown”

09 “People Are Good”

10 “Always You”

11 “Never Let Me Go”

12 “Speak To Me”

TOUR DATES:

03/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

03/25 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

03/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

03/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

04/02 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

04/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

04/09 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

04/12 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

04/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

05/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

05/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

05/20 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis Antwerpen

05/23 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena

05/26 – Leipzig, DE @ Leipziger Festwiese

05/28 – Bratislava, SK @ Národný Futbalový Štadión

05/31 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium

06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/04 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena

06/06 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena

06/09 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/11 – Bern, CH @ Stadion Wankdorf

06/14 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle

06/17 – London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium

06/20 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion

06/22 – Lille, FR @ Stade Pierre Mauroy

06/24 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France

06/27 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken

06/29 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park

07/01 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park

07/04 – Bordeaux, FR @ Matmut Atlantique

07/07 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion

07/09 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion

07/12 – Rome, IT @ Stadio Olympico

07/14 – Milan, IT @ San Siro

07/16 – Bologna, IT @ Stadio Renato Dall’Ara

07/21 – Klagenfurt, AT @ Wörthersee Stadion

07/23 – Zagreb, HR @ Arena Zagreb

07/26 – Bucharest, RO @ Arena Națională

07/28 – Budapest, HU @ Puskás Aréna

07/30 – Prague, CZ @ Letňany Airport

08/02 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy

08/04 – Kraków, PL @ Tauron Arena

08/06 – Tallinn, EE @ Tallinna Lauluväljak

08/08 – Helsinki, FI @ Kaisaniemen Puisto

08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena

Memento Mori is out 3/24 on Venusnote/Columbia.