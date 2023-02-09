Depeche Mode – “Ghosts Again”
Depeche Mode will return next month with Memento Mori, their first album since 2017’s Spirit and the first since keyboardist Andy Fletcher’s death last year. The band, now officially just Dave Gahan and Martin Gore, has shared the new album’s lead single today. It’s called “Ghosts Again, and it’s… fantastic? Like better than I expected a latter-day Depeche Mode single to be?
The band agrees; in a press release, Gahan observes, “To me, ‘Ghosts Again’ just captures this perfect balance of melancholy and joy.” Gore adds, “It’s not often that we record a song that I just don’t get sick of listening to – I’m excited to be able to share it.”
Below, watch Anton Corbijn’s “Ghosts Again” video and check out Depeche Mode’s tour dates.
TRACKLIST:
01 “My Cosmos Is Mine”
02 “Wagging Tongue”
03 “Ghosts Again”
04 “Don’t Say You Love Me”
05 “My Favourite Stranger”
06 “Soul With Me”
07 “Caroline’s Monkey”
08 “Before We Drown”
09 “People Are Good”
10 “Always You”
11 “Never Let Me Go”
12 “Speak To Me”
TOUR DATES:
03/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
03/25 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
03/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
03/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
04/02 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
04/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/09 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
04/12 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
04/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
05/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
05/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
05/20 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis Antwerpen
05/23 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena
05/26 – Leipzig, DE @ Leipziger Festwiese
05/28 – Bratislava, SK @ Národný Futbalový Štadión
05/31 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium
06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
06/04 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena
06/06 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena
06/09 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
06/11 – Bern, CH @ Stadion Wankdorf
06/14 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle
06/17 – London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium
06/20 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion
06/22 – Lille, FR @ Stade Pierre Mauroy
06/24 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France
06/27 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken
06/29 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park
07/01 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park
07/04 – Bordeaux, FR @ Matmut Atlantique
07/07 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion
07/09 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion
07/12 – Rome, IT @ Stadio Olympico
07/14 – Milan, IT @ San Siro
07/16 – Bologna, IT @ Stadio Renato Dall’Ara
07/21 – Klagenfurt, AT @ Wörthersee Stadion
07/23 – Zagreb, HR @ Arena Zagreb
07/26 – Bucharest, RO @ Arena Națională
07/28 – Budapest, HU @ Puskás Aréna
07/30 – Prague, CZ @ Letňany Airport
08/02 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy
08/04 – Kraków, PL @ Tauron Arena
08/06 – Tallinn, EE @ Tallinna Lauluväljak
08/08 – Helsinki, FI @ Kaisaniemen Puisto
08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena
Memento Mori is out 3/24 on Venusnote/Columbia.