A few months ago, the Arkansas-born country star Ashely McBryde was the driving force behind the truly great concept album Lindeville, a sweeping and ambitious record about the residents of a small fictional town. It was one of my favorite albums of last year, country or otherwise. Today, McBryde has followed that album with a new single that finds her back in the more traditional lead-artist role.

Ashley McBryde’s new song “Light On In The Kitchen” is a warm, personal song about always knowing that there’s a place for you at home; it reminds me a bit of Miranda Lambert’s “The House That Built Me.” McBryde excels at tough-minded character sketches with Southern-rock edges, but she’s also great at this kind of sentimental fare. McBryde co-wrote “Light On In The Kitchen” with Connie Harrington and Jessi Alexander, and you can hear the song below.

“Light On In The Kitchen” is out now on Warner Music Nashville.