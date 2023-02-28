In a couple weeks, Yves Tumor is releasing a new full-length album, Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds), the follow-up to 2021’s The Asymptotical World EP. We’ve heard two tracks from it so far — “God Is A Circle‘ and “Echolalia” — and today Yves is back with another new one, “Heaven Surrounds Us Like A Hood,” which was co-produced by Noah Goldstein and Yves Rothman. Check out the Cody Critcheloe-directed music video, which highlights the well-oiled Yves Tumor live band, below.

Last week, Yves Tumor and Courtney Love talked to each other for Interview:

Praise A Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds) is out 3/17 via Warp.