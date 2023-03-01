Last month, the British musician Arlo Parks released “Weightless,” the lead single to her sophomore album My Soft Machine, the follow-up to her Mercury Prize-winning debut Collapsed In Sunbeams. Today, she’s back with another new track from the album, “Impurities,” which she says is “a song about community … being around people who make you feel like your inner ugliness and failures and mistakes don’t matter, who lift you up and make you laugh, who make you feel good and clean.”

“With this visualiser I really wanted to convey this atmospheric oscillation between solitude and companionship – I wanted to show how being around your people really does feel like coming home,” Parks continued. “When I was writing this song I had been thinking about Gus Van Sant a lot and how he captures people in all their fragility and beauty and ugliness – Jak was instrumental in creating/protecting that sense of softness.”

Listen below.

My Soft Machine is out 5/26 via Transgressive.