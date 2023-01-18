Mercury Prize winner Arlo Parks has announced the follow-up to her critically acclaimed debut album, Collapsed In Sunbeams. My Soft Machine will be out May 26 and features the lead single “Weightless,” out now.

Here’s what Parks had to say to introduce My Soft Machine, which features onetime Radiohead cover partner Phoebe Bridgers on the track “Pegasus”:

The world/our view of it is peppered by the biggest things we experience – our traumas, upbringing, vulnerabilities almost like visual snow. This record is life through my lens, through my body – the mid 20s anxiety, the substance abuse of friends around me, the viscera of being in love for the first time, navigating PTSD and grief and self sabotage and joy, moving through worlds with wonder and sensitivity- what it’s like to be trapped in this particular body. There is a quote from a Joanna Hogg film called The Souvenir, it’s an A24 semi-autobiographical film with Tilda Swinton – it recounts a young film student falling in love with an older, charismatic man then being drawn into his addiction – in an early scene he’s explaining why people watch films – ‘we don’t want to see life as it is played out we want to see life as it is experienced in this soft machine.’ So there we have it… My Soft Machine.

Listen to and watch a video for “Weightless” (directed by Marc Oller) below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bruiseless”

02 “Impurities”

03 “Devotion”

04 “Blades”

05 “Purple Phase”

06 “Weightless”

07 “Pegasus” (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

08 “Dog Rose”

09 “Puppy”

10 “I’m Sorry”

11 “Room (red wings)”

12 “Ghost”

TOUR DATES:

09/05 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre

09/14 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

09/15 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

09/17 – Berlin, Germany @ Huxleys Neue Welt

09/19 – Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

09/21 – Paris, France @ L’Olympia

09/28 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

My Soft Machine will be out 5/26 via Transgressive.