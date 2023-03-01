Scowl – “Shot Down”

Scowl – “Shot Down”

Last month, Scowl announced their new Psychic Dance Routine EP with “Opening NIght,” which landed on our best songs of the week list. Right now, they’re on a massive tour with Show Me The Body, Jesus Piece, Zulu, and TrippJones — a dispatch from that bill in our hardcore column here — and today they’ve shared a new single, “Shot Down,” which alternates between ugly growls and pretty melodies. “This song is supposed to represent a battle between concealing your fears and vulnerability and desperately opening up about said fears,” the band’s Kat Moss said, continuing:

I’m expressing distaste and fury towards the fearful part of myself, “Hate you right now” is aimed at myself. “I wanna impress, impressive sound” – I’m begging to feel confident in my own work and I feel as though this song stealthily disguises those internal fears in a bubblegum hook, only to be immediately punched in the gut with fast guitars and harsh vocals.

The Psychic Dance Routine EP is out 4/7 via Flatspot Records.

