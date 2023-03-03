The great New Jersey rap enigma Mach-Hommy almost never gives interviews. For the past week, though, The FADER has been publishing long, expansive conversations between Mach and writer Paul Thompson for a new cover story. I haven’t had time to read most of it yet, but what I’ve seen is fantastic. Mach-Hommy has a lot of lore behind him. He also makes a lot of music.

Today, Mach-Hommy and his frequent collaborator Tha God Fahim have released their new collaborative albums Notorious Dump Legends, Vol. 2. The first Notorious Dump Legends came out back in 2018, but that’s not the last time that Mach and Fahim made a record together. Instead, Notorious Dump Legends, Vol. 2 is the third full-length Mach-Hommy/Tha God Fahim to come out in about the past six minths, following Dollar Menu 4 and Duck CZN: Tiger Style.

That works for me. These guys can release as much music together as they want. It’s always dense and absorbing and very much worth your time. We posted early single “Olajuwon” yesterday, and now you can stream all of Notorious Dump Legends, Vol. 2 below.

The self-released Notorious Dump Legends, Vol. 2 is out now.