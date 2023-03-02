Tomorrow, Mach-Hommy and Tha God Fahim will release a new album, Notorious Dump Legends: Volume 2, as revealed in The Fader‘s recent Mach-Hommy cover story. It’s the frequent collaborators sequel to the first Notorious Dump Legends, which came out in 2018. Today, they pair has shared the new song “Olajuwon,” a slippery and freeflowing track that’s named after the basketball player and for whatever reason ends with a dialogue sample from the television show StartUp. Check it out below.

Notorious Dump Legends: Volume 2 is out tomorrow.