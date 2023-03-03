One of the rituals of Bandcamp Friday is releasing covers of beloved songs to capitalize on the digital retailer’s policy of not taking a cut of sales on the first Friday of the month. We’ve already seen at least a couple of those today, and here’s another: LA alt-pop singer Claire George has recorded her own take on “To Be Alone With You,” one of many stunners on Sufjan Stevens’ 2004 spiritual reckoning Seven Swans. The original is sparse and pretty, and George’s recording manages to be sparse and pretty in a different way. Listen below or buy it at Bandcamp.

<a href="https://clairegeorge.bandcamp.com/track/to-be-alone-with-you">To Be Alone With You by Claire George</a>